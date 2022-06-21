Current Status A power outage is currently affecting Stanford’s campus. Updates will be posted to this site as more information becomes available. Emergency Hotlines 650-725-5555

844-ALERTSU (844-253-7878) For Emergency Assistance Dial 911

(9-911 from campus phones)

Classes, day camps cancelled Wednesday, June 22 There is no change to the status of the power outage on campus. PG&E has not provided an estimated time of power restoration, due to damage to their equipment located in the fire area near Emerald Hills. Employees who work on the main Stanford campus are encouraged to work from home tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22, if feasible. Employees with responsibilities that require them to be on campus should report as usual. Operations at Stanford Redwood City, SLAC and the Stanford Research Park are not affected and should continue as usual. Summer session classes, conferences, and day camps are cancelled for Wednesday, June 22. Madera Grove, CCSC and Stock Farm Road childcare facilities will be closed. Arrillaga Family Dining Commons is open as a respite space for students until 3 a.m. tonight. Cold beverages, snacks and power outlets for charging electronics will be available. The EVGR Pavilion will be open as a respite space until 1 a.m. Portable light stations are being moved into several student residential areas to provide additional outdoor lighting. Parking garages are closed until at least tomorrow morning due to dark conditions. Marguerite shuttles will be in service tomorrow. Next update is anticipated after approximately 10:00AM Wednesday, June 22.

Update on power outage The power outage is affecting many parts of the Peninsula area and is believed to be associated with the Edgewood Fire burning in the Emerald Hills area. Cellular service is also affected in some parts of campus. PG&E has not provided an estimated time of restoration, and those on campus should prepare for the possibility of being without power for several hours. Flashlights are being distributed to student residences that do not have generator power, and are also available at the areas of respite (Arrillaga Family Dining Commons and EVGR Pavilion). Be aware that some parking areas and walkways may lack lighting after dark. Any students requiring assistance after-hours should call the after-hours helpline at (650) 725-1602. If you are a visitor attending a conference on campus and require assistance, contact (650) 723-3126. Level 4c chilled water curtailment remains in effect. Some power has been restored to cooling equipment for the hospital and other critical infrastructure. Next update is anticipated after approximately 8:00PM.

Power outage map, evacuation information Many parts of the Peninsula are affected by the ongoing power outage. View the PG&E outage map. For those that live near the fire area, visit community.zonehaven.com for evacuation information and follow @CALFIRECZU for fire updates.

Update on power outage Limited backup power is in use. Level 4c chilled water curtailment is in effect, and efforts to restore cooling equipment for critical infrastructure are underway. There is no ETA for restoration of power to the greater campus area. Smoke from nearby fires may be visible from campus, but there is no threat to campus at this time. If the outage persists, card access doors may power down and lock automatically. Staff is currently working to re-key the main entrance to each student residence building so room or apartment keys will provide access. Arrillaga Family Dining Commons and EVGR Pavilion are open and available for those seeking an area of respite. Student food service is limited to Wilbur Dining, Florence Moore (Flo Mo) and Arrillaga Family Dining Commons. Service will end at 8:00PM. Next update is anticipated at approximately 6:00PM.

